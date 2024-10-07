Army-Navy Game May Cause Unbelievable Chaos With CFB Playoff Selection Sunday Taking Place The Week Before

The College Football Playoff committee may have forgotten about the Army-Navy game.

We may still be over two months away from the always-great game between the services, but with both teams sitting at 5-0 on the year, we can officially start looking ahead to what could end up being the most-chaotic Selection Sunday scenario anyone could have ever imagined.

Army and Navy each have six games remaining on their regular season schedules before squaring off in D.C. at the end of the year. Of those six games, both teams should be favored in five of them, with the lone exception being when each team takes on Notre Dame. Navy and the Fighting Irish will play at MetLife Stadium on October 26, while Army will get its shot at Notre Dame on November 23 at Yankee Stadium.

Let's play out the not-so-impossible scenario in which Army and/or Navy knock off Notre Dame, leaving one or both teams unbeaten before the Army-Navy game on December 14. The build-up to the game would be beyond epic, with one of the teams looking to go 12-0 and undoubtedly earn a spot into the College Football Playoff.

The two keywords in that last statement are ‘would be.’

The 12-team College Football Playoff field will be announced on December 8, six days before Army and Navy take the field against one another.

If we play chaos creator here and say that both Army and Navy beat Notre Dame and sit at 11-0 on Selection Sunday, what does the selection committee do?

There isn't a world where both teams would get into the Playoff at that point, but the committee would also be incredibly hard-pressed to give one of the two teams a bid, but would have to make that decision before the two teams played one another.

In the chance that one of Army or Navy is undefeated on Selection Sunday, it would still be difficult for the committee to make a decision about putting the unbeaten team into the field or keeping it out.

While it may sound insane, it's fair to say that every single member of the College Football Playoff committee is hoping Army and Navy both lose to Notre Dame or get upset by a lesser team between now and December 8.

Every college football fan who doesn't pull for Notre Dame is hoping for the exact opposite scenario to play out and hoping for utter chaos, while you could say the Playoff committee is going against the troops.