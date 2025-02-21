Nats Pitcher Trevor Williams Talks Dodgers Drag Nun Group

Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams was one of the few voices in Major League Baseball to publicly speak out against the Los Angeles Dodgers honoring the "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence" at their LGBTQ+ night in 2023.

The group, which mocks Catholics and the Christian religion by having men dress up as nuns, was a controversial selection that put unnecessary negative attention on the Dodgers organization. After initially rescinding the invitation, the team caved to the far left and brought them to Dodger Stadium…though they buried the award hours before first pitch.

Williams wrote an open letter when the organization caved, and he joined the "Bishop Barron Presents" show for a lengthy interview, discussing, in part, the entire episode and his response to it.

Trevor Williams Talks Drag Nun Controversy

Williams told Bishop Barron that he thought extensively about how to say what he wanted to say.

"Going through the whole discernment process – how do I say it, how do I be charitable, how do I call this out as it is? Like on its face, this is anti-Catholic mockery. It was extremely hard for my wife and I to make a statement because we knew it’s a target on our back," he said. "But it was very blatant what they were doing and very wrong."

Per Williams, reactions to his remarks were "overwhelmingly positive."

"One of the few times in my life where I truly felt the power of prayer from others. I was able to be levelheaded. I had an increased sense of devotion to the Sacred Heart because I got to pray that novena with thousands of people and do that.

"We found out we were pregnant in the middle of this. We named our daughter Monica Margaret because of that grace that we received from the Sacred Heart."

He said he had many positive interactions with the public after making his statement, including one with a nun. He shared a prayer card with the nun, who happily accepted it though she didn't speak English. For Williams, it was a sign that he had done the right thing.

"Those little, tiny graces I got through this process were, you know, God put me in this arena as a baseball player to speak out against this, he gave me my faith and all signs point to this moment. We were going to L.A. the next week, so I had to say something. I have to make this statement and do this."

He, of course, did do the right thing. It was indefensible for the Dodgers to honor an anti-Catholic hate group, something that would never have happened if targeted at any other religion. That's what happens when a corporation gives over decision-making power to the wrong people. And then acts cowardly when called out about it.

Good for Williams for having the bravery to do so.