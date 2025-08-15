The Nation's Most Infamous High School Football Recruit Is At It Again

That's six commitments for Izayia Williams, do I hear seven?

Commitment is a funny word in this day and age.

In almost every other aspect of life, a commitment is an obligation or an engagement that you cannot break.

Think marriage or a binding contract of some sort.

In college football recruiting, however, commitment means pretty much whatever you want it to.

No one exemplifies this phenomenon more than the nation's number one high school linebacker and freshly minted Florida State "verbal commit," Izayia Williams.

Does that name sound familiar to you? Because it should.

I could tell you all about Williams' history of "commitments" but I think this graphic will illustrate just how utterly insane this kid has gone with his pledges these past several months.

That's six commitments to five different schools in less than two years for Mr. Williams.

Four more commitments and he can turn in his punch card at the local Range Rover dealership for a free SUV!

Seriously, if you ever needed to paint a picture for someone who doesn't follow college football illustrating just how crazy things have gotten in the NIL era, look no further than this young man and his recruitment.

Williams is getting summarily roasted in the comments section, because a wishy-washy high school kid and salty college football fans mix together like water and gasoline.

In fairness to Williams, this latest flip comes on the heels of a pretty unfortunate series of events.

The linebacker prospect suffered a pretty gruesome season-ending knee injury earlier this summer during offseason workouts.

This apparently caused the Ole Miss coaching staff to cool on Williams, forcing him into the loving and desperate arms of the Florida State Seminoles.

You have to feel for the kid if that is the case, but this also comes across as a "boy who cried wolf" situation.

He may have a good reason for flipping his commitment from the Rebels to FSU this time around, but how about the four other flips he orchestrated?

Certainly those had nothing to do with knee injuries and various coaching staffs getting cold feet, right?

The real reason is probably either financially motivated or has something to do with seeking attention, both of which are less than altruistic.

If you follow recruiting closely, you know these kinds of stories are becoming more frequent than ever before.

My advice: treat 80% of the recruits currently "committed" to your school as shaky at best.

It will make the signing day shenanigans sting a lot less. Trust me.

Speaking of which, I can't wait to see Izayia Williams' hat routine on the day he signs.

It might be just 45 minutes of him putting on every Power 4 school's snapback until he finally flips back to Syracuse.

Early Signing Day is December 4. Make sure you mark your calendars and plan your PTO accordingly.