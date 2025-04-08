Nationals' X Account Destroys MLB's Tweets In Brilliant Fashion

People on social media are giving the equivalent of a standing ovation to whoever is in charge of the Washington Nationals' social media after eviscerating the official MLB X account.

"Where did the caps lock go mlb," the Nationals account tweeted on Monday night in response to baseball's official account posting a highlight of James Wood "having some ridiculous opposite-field power."

One would think that MLB's tweet was fine, right?

Short and sweet when describing the Nats outfielder's home run.

Well, that is unless you are Washington's social media manager, who trolled MLB for always posting what Shohei Ohtani does IN ALL CAPITAL LETTERS.

NATIONALS SOCIAL MEDIA GETTING PRAISE FROM ALL AROUND

Throughout Monday night's game, the Nats' X account was all over MLB's account, like Aaron Judge sitting on a curveball before sending it into the upper deck.

After the MLB account tweeted out, "SHOHEI OHTANI. GAME-TYING HOMER!" to their more than 12.4 million followers, whoever was in charge of the Nationals' account was right there in the comments, ready to immediately start trolling.

"Post Dylan Crews single," they replied to MLB's Ohtani post with the perfect sarcasm attached to it.

Listen, sometimes subtle humor is the best kind; to ask MLB to post a player hitting a single from the team you work for? That's pretty funny - especially on an Ohtani home run post.

Sports fans on X soon caught on to the magnificent troll job as both accounts began tweeting each other and trending across all of X's "Sports" categories.

"The zoomer behind the twitter account needs a raise," one person wrote.

"If it's not a Dodgers highlight they aren't excited. It's clearly a business post," chimed in another. "Finally, stand up against the villain!" shouted another, while many just laughed and appreciated the entertainment.

The best part is that the Nationals would end up defeating the Dodgers 6-4, which the MLB account had to acknowledge.

"For you, Nationals…" MLB tweeted with the winning score. The highlight they used? Dylan Crews hitting that single that Washington sarcastically asked them to post earlier in the night. Well done, MLB, well done.

All I know is I've never needed all 29 MLB teams to team up and troll the MLB account and the Dodgers collectively one of these nights, as I do now.

It's time to take baseball back, one tweet at a time!

