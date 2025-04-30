Nationals Staffer Suddenly Collapses In Pre-Game Scare In Philly

Wednesday's game between the Phillies and Nationals was disrupted during the pregame when a member of the Washington team suddenly experienced a medical emergency.

At Citizens Bank Park (CBP), the Nationals team member was helping batters during pregame batting practice before he suddenly collapsed and was carried off on a stretcher.

The incident occurred 90 minutes before first pitch. Players and coaches were visibly worried as the team member shook and fell to the ground, according to The Athletic.

Medical staffers rushed over from the Phillies dugout and personnel from both clubs tended to the Nationals staff.

Both teams canceled their respective pre-game routines, but the game proceeded on schedule (6:45 p.m. ET).

Philadelphia won the first game of a three-day series at CBP. The Nats came into Wednesday's second game of the series at 13-17.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops.

