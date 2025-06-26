College Football Player Tragically Dies At Age Of 20

South Dakota State football player Nate White has died.

The Jackrabbits released a statement late Wednesday afternoon announcing that White passed away at the age of 20.

No official cause of death was given. White was entering his first season with the Jackrabbits after playing his first two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers.

"Jackrabbit football is a brotherhood and today we are all hurting with the shocking news of the loss of Nate White. Nate impacted our program with his hard work, determination and overall positive spirit. We grieve with his family and will honor his memory throughout the upcoming season," SDSU head coach Dan Jackson said in a statement released by the school.

SDSU President Barry Dunn added, "The South Dakota State University community is deeply saddened by the news of Nate White's passing. While Nate had not been on campus long, he was not only beloved by his teammates and coaches, but also by faculty and those who had the opportunity to get to know him. This is certainly a sad time for our campus, community and the thousands of Jackrabbits supporters across the state and nation. Our hearts and prayers are with Nate's family, loved ones, teammates and anyone who knew him."

The Wisconsin Badgers also released a tribute on Instagram mourning the passing of White at a tragically young age.

White was a standout player at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee prior to his days as a college football player. He chose the Badgers over offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Purdue and Vanderbilt.

There is no further information about his death available at this time.