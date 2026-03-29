Nashville Predators Defend National Anthem-Singing Gay Country Band That Seemingly Mocks Jesus

For one night, Nashville's NHL team became the Gay Predators. Seriously.

For one night last week, Nashville's NHL team became, as Clay Travis pointed out, the Gay Predators. Seriously.

The Nashville Gay Predators celebrated Pride Night on Thursday vs. Jack Hughes and his New Jersey Devils. The night included a singer-songwriter who describes his sound as "soul songs for indie queer kids." This is a dude who pretends to be a woman on the band stage, and a gay country band that seems to openly mock Jesus Christ and Christians.

The group picked by the Predators organization to sing America's National Anthem, the highest honor a singer could have at a sporting event, was "The Cowgays." Yes, you read that right, "The Cowgays."

Even worse than the band's name is its debut single, "I Wish I Wasn't Gay." The lyrics seem to be a direct shot at Jesus Christ and those who follow Him (Christians), like myself.

The song appears to blend traditional Christian phrases with a message that challenges and re-interprets foundational, biblical teachings on sexuality.

Here are a few lyrics that prove my point:

"Clap your hands for Jesus, hallelujah, praise the Lord

I don't wish I wasn't gay no more"

In case you weren't aware, hallelujah is a Hebrew phrase composed of hallel (praise) and Yah (a short form of Yahweh/Lord), directly translating to "Praise the Lord." It is used as a joyous shout of praise, liturgical call to worship, and expression of gratitude to God, found in the Book of Psalms and Revelation 19.

"Preacher used to tell me I was headed straight to Hell

For something that I tried but couldn't change

Had to walk through fire 'til I found myself

Holy revelation, I've been saved"

"Clap your hands for Jesus, hallelujah, I'm reborn"

They’re misusing Biblical language in order to seemingly mock thousands of fans of the team, and millions of sports fans across the country. They say they've been "reborn," yet they "couldn't change," so which is it?

For many Christians, these terms carry specific theological meaning. "Born again," for example, comes from John 3:3. Using that language in a different context is likely to be seen by some, including myself, as a re-interpretation of the Christian faith and by others, as mockery.

The group seems to push a progressive "Christianity," similar to Democrat Texas state representative and Senate candidate, James Talarico.

As said by GotQuestions.com, "To mock God is to disrespect, dishonor, or ignore Him. It is a serious offense committed by those who have no fear of God or who deny His existence. The most easily recognized form of mockery is disrespect typified by verbal insults or other acts of disdain. It is associated with ridicule, scoffing, and defiance. Mockery is a dishonoring attitude that shows low estimation, contempt, or even open hostility."

Here's where we get to the heart of the issue. What one group may view as self-expression or even reclamation of religious identity, another sees as disrespect toward deeply held beliefs.

It also raises a broader question for sports organizations: Where is the line between promoting inclusivity and stepping into overtly controversial territory?

I reached out to the Nashville Predators, asking them three questions:

1. Are y’all aware of the online backlash from your fans/the Christian community? Do you believe it to be credible?

2. What would the team’s response be to their disgust about platforming a band that seems to mock Jesus and the Christian faith in their music?

3. Would the team allow a band that mocks Islam and Muhammad in their music?

Here's how the Nashville Predators responded:

"Our fan base, players, staff, and the many artists who perform at Bridgestone Arena represent a wide range of backgrounds and beliefs. We understand that not every element of every event will resonate with every individual, and pleasing everyone is not a realistic goal. What we strive for, consistently, is inclusion – creating opportunities for all members of our community to feel seen and to belong."

"We understand that initiatives like Pride Night, Faith and Family Night, Recovery Night, Ford Military Week and celebrations for Black History, API and others can be meaningful and affirming for many, while others may see them differently. It is never our intention to offend or alienate anyone; as an organization, we remain committed to fostering an environment rooted in respect, inclusion and a shared passion for hockey. We will continue listening to our fans, supporting one another and focusing on what unites us: the energy of the game, the spirit of competition and the shared connection that we have in our team and our city."

Here's how that response compares to the team's statement to The Tennessean regarding the backlash from conservatives and the Christian community, in and out of the Predators fandom:

I also noticed that Faith & Family Night, which is just a different way of saying "Christian Night", was not included in the team's Theme Nights promotional calendar. Strange, but I'm not going to pretend I'm shocked.

I have yet to hear back from the Predators about why that theme night was omitted from the schedule and why that night is not considered an arena-wide promotion like Pride Night is.

As I've stated publicly, many times before, I believe a Pride Night is an inappropriate environment for children, indoctrinating them into believing things that are anti-science (transgenderism), I believe this decision to promote The Cowgays to be pure disrespect to the largest religious demographic in America, whether the team wants to admit it or not.

I think it’s an absolute disgrace the Predators promoted this group, while claiming to be focused on "respect and inclusion."

I bet that the Predators wouldn't dare promote a band that mocked Muslims and Muhammad, while praising Allah for being gay.

Why does Christianity continue to be mocked without consequence? Ponder that this week.

I reached out to The Cowgays. I have not heard back.