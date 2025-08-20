NASCAR Truck Series to Join IndyCar at St. Petersburg Street Circuit in 2026

Now THIS is going to be a good weekend of racing!

While the NASCAR Cup Series is cutting its only street circuit from its schedule for 2026, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is adding one.

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced that the Truck Series will feature a visit to St. Petersburg in 2026, during which they will race on the same street course layout used for IndyCar's season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Speaking of which, the Truck Series visit to the circuit will come on the same weekend as IndyCar's opener, making for a pretty unique weekend of racing on the streets of St. Pete.

I went to this year's race weekend in St. Pete, and it's a great place to get close to the action and a picturesque setting for a track. You've got boats lining the backstretch before the final hairpin, and it gives off some Monaco vibes.

It also features a diverse lineup of races. You've got IndyCar, Indy NXT, and USF 2000 Pro if you're into open-wheel racing, Mazda MX-5 Cup if you're into small, maneuverable sports cars, and now the Truck Series is joining the weekend program.

That's a good way to spend a weekend.

It'll be interesting to see how the trucks fare on a circuit like the one in St. Pete. Like any street circuit, it's pretty tight, especially through Turns 2 and 3. The Trucks aren't as nimble as an IndyCar or an MX-5, watching the entire field try to get through some of those technical sections could be quite a sight.

It was also announced that the series will return to Rockingham and Lime Rock Park next season after holding races at both tracks earlier this season.

In addition, the Truck series will also be part of a tripleheader race weekend in San Diego on a temporary circuit set up at Naval Base Coronado.