NASCAR Truck Series Driver Layne Riggs Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Win

Layne Riggs got a little more than he bargained for on Sunday when he won the first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race of his career at the Milwaukee Mile.

Riggs beat out Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes, Nick Sanchez and Taylor Gray for the top spot.

As Riggs pumped his right fist in celebration near the start-finish line while standing on the top of his vehicle, he appeared to injure himself. Riggs said he dislocated his shoulder. Riggs was helped off of the truck, and then his team popped his shoulder back into place.

"I dislocated my shoulder. I was celebrating so hard. It hurts like a mug but hey, it was worth it," he said after the race. "It’s not the first time it’s happened to me, but it ain’t gonna slow me down."

The 22-year-old North Carolina native is the son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs. He started driving in the Truck Series in 2022. He had seven top 10 finishes before Sunday’s win.

Corey Heim is still in the lead in the playoff standings even after a seventh-place finish. Eckes, Majeski, Eckes, Sanchez and Rajah Caruth round out the top five.