NASCAR Driver William Byron Takes Zamboni For A Joyride

NASCAR driver William Byron is off to a solid start this season, and he's currently sitting eighth in the standings.

And, while he hasn't found Victory Lane yet this season, the driver of the No. 24 for Hendrick Motorsports has gotten the chance to do some donuts.

He just did them behind the wheel of a Zamboni.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

Byron hit up Wednesday night's game between the two teams at the top of the NHL's Metropolitan Division, the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins, in Raleigh.

That night, Byron posted a video to his Instagram story from the driver's seat of a Zamboni-brand ice resurfacer. But they didn't just let him sit there and make "vroom vroom" sounds.

They let the NASCAR star take it for a spin, and "spin" is precisely what Willy B did.

I don't know if he realized this or not, but at that moment, he lived out a lot of people's greatest dreams.

My brother drives the Zamboni for a minor league hockey team, and when people learn that fact, you'd think I said he takes weekly trips to the Sudan to perform life-saving operations.

There's no piece of sports-related machinery as revered as the Zamboni, and even people who aren't hockey fans would do unspeakable things for the chance to sit in that weird jumpseat they sometimes let folks ride in.

Even more would do monstrous things for the opportunity to rip some donuts.

And, hey, maybe the Canes will let him come out and do this more often, because they went on to earn a big 6-5 overtime win, which extends their division lead.

Am I saying that William Byron joyriding the Zamboni is the reason the Hurricanes want to win? No. I'm just saying that there's no way doing so would hurt their cause.