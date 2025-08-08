NASCAR Driver Toni Breidinger's Day Derailed by Theft and Late-Race Mechanical Issue

NASCAR has all three of its national series at Watkins Glen this weekend; however, the race weekend has not gotten off to a hot start for driver and OutKick favorite Toni Breidinger.

The driver — who also works as a model — is driving for TRICON Garage this NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season in the No. 5 Toyota Tundra, and unfortunately, her race day got started on a sour note.

Friday, ahead of qualifying, she hopped on X to put out an APB on a suitcase that some lowlife stole out of her car.

"Anyone in the Ithaca, NY area!" Breidinger wrote. "My car was broken into last night, and my suitcase was stolen. It’s a custom Tumi suitcase with TB on it. Inside were personal items, including my 818 and Coach suits," she wrote.

It's already a huge bummer to have your car broken into and valuables taken, but they made off with some pretty important items. Those suits would be her 818 Tequila and her Coach racing suits, and those things are not cheap.

"If you happen to see a suitcase or my racing stuff that’s being sold on Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, Craigslist, or anywhere else, please send me the link."

You hate to hear this, but the unfortunate thing for Breidinger was that she had to put it behind her quickly since she had to qualify for the Mission 176 at The Glen.

Obviously, those are not ideal circumstances, and Breidinger ended up qualifying in 28th, which, all things considered, isn't too bad a showing.

Once the race got going, Breidinger had a pretty solid day, but unfortunately, it came to an early end with just 13 laps to go. Breidinger was running in the top 20 when she had some sort of mechanical failure.

Fortunately, she was okay after that fireball blasted out from beneath her truck, but she drove it right down the pit lane and into the garage area.

It was a tough way to end a rough day for Toni Breidinger.