NASACAR Truck Series Driver Stewart Friesen Fractures Pelvis, Leg In Horrific Crash

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers typically do their racing Fridays, but through the rest of the week, you'll see some drivers take part in dirt-track races, and that's what Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen was doing Monday night in Quebec when he was involved in a horrific crash.

According to the Associated Press, Friesen was taking part in a Super DIRTcar Series King of the North at Autodrome Drummond in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada, when he went three-wide down the backstretch on lap 17 of 75.

It's hard to tell what exactly happened but it looked as though Friesen's car dug into a pile of dirt toward the top of track — it's normal to have loose dirt up at the top of a dirt track and is sometimes referred to as the "cushion" if I'm not mistaken — and it vaulted his car into the air and then the catch fence, before it landed hard on top of track's outer wall.

Friesen's car then bounced into the path of another driver who didn't have enough time to take evasive action.

We now have an update on Friesen's condition thanks to a post from his wife, Jessica, on his social media accounts, saying that the driver was in a "tremendous amount of pain" as he battles some serious injuries.

While Friesen's CT scan and checks of his spine and neck came back negative, he did suffer some broken bones.

"Stewart has suffered an unstable/open book pelvic fracture, meaning his pelvis is broken in two or more places, with a large hematoma on the area," she wrote in a statement posted on X. "Stewart also has a fractured right leg."

That's not ideal, but as terrible as that crash looked, hopefully Friesen can get back on the mend and back to racing as soon as he can.

Friesen drives the No. 52 Toyota Tundra for Halmar Friesen Racing and is 13th in the standings in points, but was locked into the playoffs thanks to a win at Michigan.