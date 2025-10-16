Aliens Might Be Avoiding Earth Because We’re The Lamest Show In The Universe

We're not that dull... are we?

Everyone is fascinated by extraterrestrials and UFOs. So, it's pretty natural to wonder why, with as many sightings as there have been over the decades, we have not made contact with intelligent life from beyond our own solar system.

Of course, my thoughts jump to technological and physical limitations, but a scientist from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and the University of Maryland has the best answer I've ever heard.

We're boring the hell out of the aliens.

Dr. Robin Corbet wrote a paper called "A Less Terrifying Universe? Mundanity as an Explanation for the Fermi Paradox."

The Fermi Paradox is that despite the high probability of there being intelligent life throughout the rest of the universe, we have yet to officially encounter it.

Corbet's hypothesis? These aliens may not have the type of technology that we think they do, but they are advanced enough to be bored by us.

"In the mundane perspective, where other civilizations are not that much more advanced, a limit to exploration would arise," said Dr Corbet.

That's obviously the reason we haven't gone knocking on other civilizations' doorsteps. We just can't get there.

Corbet says it could be that aliens have "an iPhone 42 rather than an iPhone 17."

Which I think would just mean that they have a better camera.

So, Corbet suggests that maybe other civilizations aren't trying too hard to contact us because our technology wouldn't impress them that much. That plus the fact that life could be common across the universe, so coming across it may not be a big deal to them.

"Thus the barriers to more wide-spread exploration by probes are fear of what the probes may become, and boredom in what they are finding."

Nothing would be more embarrassing than if an alien civilization made the journey to Earth, saw what we had going on with smartphones, AI, and fridges that let you see what's inside without opening the door, then just shook its head (or heads; who knows?) and left.

What an ego gut-punch that would be. We'd be the laughingstock of the universe.