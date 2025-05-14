Diabolical Hole Location At NAIA Women's Championship Leads To Absolute Carnage: Video

The NAIA Women's Golf National Championship is taking place this week at Eagle Crest Golf Club in a town called Ypsilanti, Michigan. While we may not know much about the golf course, Ypsilanti, or NAIA women's golf, we can safely say that the grounds crew at Eagles Crest may need a serious lesson in cutting holes.

A video from the tournament went viral across the golf social media world earlier in the week that showed what appeared to be a player hitting a normal putt to a hole location in a relatively flat spot.

Looks can be deceiving.

After the player's ball lips out, it then trickles all the way back to her feet.

As you would expect, the player in the video wasn't the only one who struggled mightily on the particular hole.

According to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, the nightmare for these players took place on the Par 5 fifth hole at Eagle Crest. The club's website describes the putting surface as a "large green that slopes severely from left to right and has many challenging hole locations."

That's a fitting description, to put it mildly.

There are 156 players in the field at the NAIA Championship, and according to the statistics from the fifth hole during the first round, 90 double bogeys and 47 bogeys were carded on the hole during the round. Those are obscene numbers.

The NAIA issued a statement after a very obvious mistake was made in terms of the hole location.

"We regret to confirm that an unfortunate situation occurred at the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship," the NAIA said in a statement. "The hole on No. 5 was incorrectly placed in a challenging position. We take this matter seriously and have taken immediate steps to ensure this type of situation will not happen again. The NAIA is committed to the student-athlete experience."

Sharon Shan of SCAD Savannah grabbed a four-shot lead after the opening round of the championship and made a bogey on the Par 5 fifth, which likely felt like a birdie.