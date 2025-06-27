Mystics’ Jade Melbourne Chips Tooth In Gruesome Injury After Getting Elbowed By Aces’ Chelsea Gray

Olympic medalist required stitches but remained in good spirits after the game.

Washington Mystics guard and Olympic medalist Jade Melbourne lost part of a front tooth after taking a wild elbow to the mouth in Thursday night’s win over the Las Vegas Aces.

Melbourne was injured in the first quarter when she tried to drive past a screen from Aces guard Chelsea Gray.

Gray’s elbow made direct contact with Melbourne’s mouth, and as she bent over in pain. A tooth appeared to fall onto the court.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.

A bloodied Melbourne was taken off the court, and although she remained sidelined for the remainder of the game, she did join her team on the bench. Gray was assessed a flagrant foul.

Mystics coach Sydney Johnson said after the game that Melbourne did require stitches, Yahoo Sports reported.

Despite the initial shock of the injury, Melbourne appeared in good spirits after the game. Teammate Georgia Amoore shared a post on Instagram that showed Melbourne smiling with a bloodied mouth and chipped tooth and two thumbs up.

FEVER, MYSTICS PLAYERS GET INTO HEATED INCIDENTS DURING PRESEASON GAME

Melbourne, an Australian basketball player who earned a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season.

It was not immediately clear if she would miss any additional time because of Thursday’s injury.

The Mystics secured a 94-83 win even without Melbourne and the team’s leading scorer, Brittney Sykes, who was sidelined for the second straight game with a lower leg injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP