Dancing Broccoli Addict Fuels Oakland A's To Win Over Tampa Bay Rays

B.Y.O.B. stands for Bring Your Own Broccoli at The Coliseum.

Thursday afternoon in Oakland treated A's fans to a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, which sounds like an awful time unless you're a guy wearing a broccoli shirt and dual-wielding broccoli florets.

A man who was obsessed with broccoli stole the spotlight at Thursday's game. Even though this guy is a Mariners fan (according to internet sleuths), he gave A's fans one heck of a show in Oakland.

The season is Kaputt for the A's and Rays, but the broccoli guy saved the day with his electric moves.

Just imagine buying a four-dollar ticket to the ball game and being treated to this green giant ... worth the price of admission.

Oakland may have defeated Tampa Bay, but the Veggie Tales cosplayer stole the show.

The A's finished in the green, winning, 3-1, against Tampa Bay.

The mood at The Coliseum was much cooler on Thursday compared to Oakland and TB's heated matchup on Wednesday. Tempers flared in the Rays dugout between Yandy Diaz and Jose Caballero.

The dugout scuffle was a major spark for the Rays, who finished with a 4-2 win. Rays skip Kevin Cash was booted in the seventh inning after arguing with an official over a ball that pelted Caballero.

There's no such thing as a boring baseball game.

