Myles Turner Continues Tradition Of Epic Costumes On Pacers ‘Star Wars’ Night

There are two things Myles Turner takes very seriously: basketball and Star Wars.

For the team's annual theme night, the Indiana Pacers big man rolled up to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday decked out in a full Kylo Ren costume, flanked by two Sith Troopers.

This is just par for the course for Turner, who goes above and beyond for every Pacers' Star Wars night. And when he doesn't bring along his unidentified sidekicks, he recruits his girlfriend Aysia Janelle to join in on the fun.

If it wasn't obvious, Turner is a huge fan of the film and TV franchise. And it all started after his mother, Mary, gifted him the Star Wars trilogy when he was a kid.

"I watched them over and over and over again." Turner said, via Sports Illustrated in 2018. "I’m not sure how I related to it, it just really caught my attention."

So when the Texas native came across an advertisement for a giant LEGO model of the Death Star on social media, he had to have it.

"I was like damn, that would be dope as hell," Turner said. "If I’m not doing anything, let me put this thing together. And then the Death Star led to Millennium Falcon, Millennium Falcon led to Star Destroyers… I went by Toys 'R' Us and legit went on a spree and bought a whole bunch."

Now, Turner is a full-blown LEGO Master. And he builds everything from Star Wars kits to Harry Potter, Marvel and Super Mario.

At 6-10 and sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers hope the Force is with them as they attempt to snap their three-game skid against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. The Wizards have lost their last 10 games in a row.