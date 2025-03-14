NBA Player's Brother Sparks Melee With Scumbag Move Caught On Video: WATCH

Chaos erupted Thursday night during a high school playoff basketball game in Wisconsin.

Myles Herro - the younger brother of Miami Heat player Tyler Herro - and his team, Whitnall, were eliminated in the playoffs after losing to Waterford 56-49.

How did the Heat player's younger brother handle the loss? By behaving like an absolute scumbag in the handshake line.

The senior guard pushed a Waterford player, seemingly without provocation, and it sparked a heated altercation between the teams.

Myles Herro shoves opponent after losing in the playoffs.

Absolute garbage move from the high school senior. Not only was it a scumbag move, but it was also cowardly.

The kid was just walking past him, and he decided to shove him out of the way. Real tough guy. Real mature, Myles.

Also, it didn't seem like people were surprised in the comments.

The funniest part about this altercation is that as soon as Myles threw the shove, he could have actually continued to move forward and escalated the situation.

Instead, he did the classic weak guy move of acting like he wanted to fight while making sure he stayed far away from one.

Juwan Howard would be proud.

Throw a cheap shot and then don't do anything afterward. Comically weak move from Tyler Herro's younger brother. If this is how people in my home state are teaching their children to behave, then we have some serious problems on our hands.