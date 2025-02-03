Myles Garrett Wants Out Of Cleveland. Here Are The 3 Most Logical Places For Him To Go

For the past eight years, the Cleveland Browns had the privilege of having one of the league’s best edge rushers on their roster in Myles Garrett. But that will no longer be the case in short order.

Early on Monday, the Texas A&M product released a statement saying that he would like to be traded, citing a desire to win Super Bowls. Given that Cleveland continues to wallow in dysfunction and that Garrett wants to win at least one title, this move makes sense.

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl - and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Celeveland Browns had made this one of the toughest decisions of my life," he wrote in a statement shared on X . "...My desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

I’m sure that there are 31 NFL GMs right now who are trying to figure out a way to get Garrett on their roster. However, not all of them have a realistic shot at landing him, given that they must be Super Bowl contenders. With that in mind, here are three teams that would be a solid fit for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year .

Buffalo Bills

The AFC East champions seem to have found a solid formula for their offense to win games (except, you know, when they play the Chiefs in the playoffs ). Their defense is also solid, but their edge depth isn’t great, relying on Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa ( a combined 14 sacks ) to generate pressure. Garrett would be an immediate upgrade and an injection of game-wrecker talent that no one on that side of the ball currently boasts. If they can get under the cap , they should swing for the fences here.

Washington Commanders

In their first year with a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the Commanders were one win away from reaching the Super Bowl. Part of the reason they didn’t get over the hump is because their defense did nothing to stop a vaunted Eagles rushing attack . Adding a talent like Garrett (who could also bring phenomenal veteran leadership) could help immensely. With their abundant cap space (combined with a draft pick that probably won't let them get top-tier d-line help), a move like this would make sense.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have all the talent you could want on offense, but the defense is getting old and they need help along the d-line. Additionally, Garrett has missed less than 10 games in eight years, so he’s consistently healthy and could be a phenomenal pairing with Nick Bosa. If San Francisco can find a way to get their roster healthy/younger in other areas, Garrett could be getting a Super Bowl ring sooner than he might be expecting.

Several other teams could make a convincing pitch for the edge rusher to join them. But if he really wants a ring, Garrett should consider choosing one of these Super Bowl-ready teams.