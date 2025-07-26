Myles Garrett Shares Secret To Staying In Shape For Training Camp And Its Hilarious

It’s summer, so that means one thing in the NFL: training camp.

Of course, because this happens in July, it's hotter than normal playing conditions for most of these dudes. That means they are more vulnerable to cramps, throwing up, and dehydration.

Basically, what everyday people experience when they’re drinking on the beach, but the difference is, these are elite athletes who are actually doing something constructive.

Myles Garrett is in the throes of preseason prep with the Cleveland Browns, but he’s barely breaking a sweat. The dude is in great shape, flying around the field in midseason form and not suffering the trials of lesser athletes.

Remind me to never get in a fight with that guy.

On Saturday, he went on ESPN, where a panel asked him what his secret was to being in such phenomenal shape. His answer was about as real and honest as it gets.

"I don’t know what to tell you, I’m just gifted. I gotta thank the Lord for this one," he said , sending the panel into a fit of laughter.

Say no more!

He’s not lying either. The dude is 6’4" and weighs 272 pounds, yet he moves like someone who is much lighter. His stats are usually insane year in and year out, and he’s been named All-Pro four times in his eight-year career while also earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023.

Guys like that can show up to training camp ready to rock and roll and torch the competition. Like Garrett said, there’s no secret. They are just built different.