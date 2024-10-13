Myles Garrett - From A Standstill - Hurdles Eagles Long-Snapper For FG Block

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is a 6’4", 272-pound physical specimen that keeps opposing offensive lineman awake at night. He’s a headache to deal with at the line of scrimmage on defense, and apparently on special teams too.

The Browns were facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love, and the Birds lined up to attempt a 57-yard field goal. Normally, the Eagles would have a fairly solid chance of getting three points on the board here, since kicker Jake Elliot has a cannon of a leg.

But apparently, Garrett has equally strong legs that can help him jump out of the building.

Cleveland decided to line up Garrett to the right of Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato, and that ended up being a brilliant move. Thanks to a downward shove on Lovato by defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, Garrett was able to jump over the line and block the field goal attempt. Rodney McLeod finished off the electric play by bringing the block to the house.

I just want to say that it's certifiably insane that he went from a four-point stance to hurdling over a grown man from his flat feet. Mind you, just a couple of weeks ago, this guy had an MRI done on both of his feet because they were injured. And less than three weeks later, he’s hurdling lineman.

Unreal.

In reality, I guess this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Three years ago, Garrett stuck a 64-inch box jump link a pro…after an insanely hard leg day.

If I could jump half as well as Garrett during my high school basketball days, I would have been unstoppable. But alas, some guys are just supremely endowed with athletic ability, while the rest of us watch along in awe.

Everyone, that is, except Eagles players and fans.