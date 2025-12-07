Must Watch Games Week 14: Sack Leader Myles Garrett Faces Worst Pass Protection With NFL Record In Sight

Browns star needs 3.5 sacks to tie NFL record for most sacks in a season

Nobody cares about the outcome of the game because the Tennessee Titans hosting the Cleveland Browns is like the Bad News Bears visiting the 1962 Mets.

It's a joke, really.

But, Myles Garrett.

Garrett Can Accomplish Feat Fastest

He is the best pass-rusher of this generation and if you don't believe it, he'll tell you. And if you still don't believe it, what he might accomplish in Sunday's game against the Titans might convince you:

Garrett, who leads the NFL with 19 sacks, has a chance to tie or break the NFL record for most sacks in a season, which sits at 22.5. Michael Strahan collected 22.5 sacks in 2001 and T.J. Watt matched the feat in 2021.

Strahan accomplished his feat in 16 games and Watt did it in 15.

Garrett is playing in the Browns' 13th game of this season. And, getting out the sack calculator, it states Garrett needs 3.5 sacks this game to tie the record and 4 to set a new mark.

Cam Ward Sacked More Often Than Anyone

That's alotta sacks in one game. But not against the Titans.

They lead the NFL in most sacks allowed with 48. And Ward has absorbed every single one of those at an average of, you guessed it, four per game.

"I mean, I’ll go for four, but I respect that team over there and what they can do," Garrett said. "So, I got to make sure we stop the run and earn four opportunities, in which I can make that happen."

We're tuning in to see if it happens.

Here are the other NFL must-watch games of Week 14:

Indianapolis Colts (8-4) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)

WHY IT MATTERS: An AFC South showdown with division control on the line. Both teams have spent much of the year trading momentum, and this one could help decide home-field advantage in January.

WHAT TO WATCH: The Colts’ protection against Jacksonville’s relentless interior rush. Trevor Lawrence’s poise against Indy’s disguised coverages. Ball security is key because each defense thrives on takeaways, ranking among the NFL's top 8.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.

NARRATIVE: These teams are about to get quite familiar because they play each other twice in the next three weeks and when that happens between equally matched teams, it generally asks the coaching staffs to step up their game and find adjustments or tweaks that will be the difference. So, yes, this will measure Shane Steichen and his staff against first-year head coach Liam Coen and his staff.

Chicago Bears (9-3) @ Green Bay Packers (8-3-1)

WHY IT MATTERS: The oldest rivalry in football gets another chapter — and this time, both teams have something tangible at stake in the NFC North: A leg-up on the division championship.

WHAT TO WATCH: Jordan Love’s composure against Chicago’s improving front. The Bears’ ability to generate explosives in cold-weather conditions. Coaches Ben Johnson vs. Matt LaFleur suggests a major chess match of offensive tempo and formation.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.

NARRATIVE: Green Bay’s youthful roster faces its biggest pressure test yet, while Chicago’s return to prominence after years of disappointment has the Windy City excited. This match-up promises drama for years to come.

Cleveland Browns (3-9) @ Tennessee Titans (1-11)

WHY IT MATTERS: History matters.

WHAT TO WATCH: Myles Garrett chases the sack record. Cam Ward tries to avoid going down as the record-breaking sack victim.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐️⭐️⭐️.

NARRATIVE: The friendship between quarterbacks Ward and Shedeur Sanders, forged during the spring draft process, will be a mere sidelight, but it nonetheless merits attention.

Houston Texans (7-5) @ Kansas City Chiefs (6-6)

WHY IT MATTERS: Are we gathering to see the dynasty's funeral? That's how it would feel if the Chiefs dipped below .500 in December after years of conference and Super Bowl dominance.

WHAT TO WATCH: How Kansas City handles Houston’s pass rush and relentless tempo with the benefit of starting offensive linemen. Whether C.J. Stroud can exploit KC’s secondary with precision intermediate throws. Can the Chiefs finally solve their penalty problems of 2025?

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

NARRATIVE: A litmus test for the Texans because beating the defending AFC champions on the road would be a huge confidence lift for a team that is surging. The Chiefs still believe they can save their season, but they have no margin for error.