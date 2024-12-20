Musical About Break Dancer RayGun Forced To Change It's Name

The legend of break-dancer uh… RayGun will not die, but you know what will die?

The original title of a musical based on the Aussie breakdancer and her infamous performance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

We all remember the performance that made university lecturer Rachael Gunn, AKA, B-Girl RayGun, a household name. For that reason, it was only a matter of time before the breakdancer known for hopping around like a kangaroo and flopping like a trout someone just reeled into a canoe, became the inspiration for various artistic works.

One such work is RayGun: the Musical, penned by comedian Stephanie Broadbridge.

The show was set to premiere in Sydney. However, the show's debut performance was canceled just hours before showtime with RayGun's legal team stepping and even telling Broadridge she couldn't do the infamous kangaroo dance because RayGun owns it.

I mean, I kind of get both sides here.

On one hand, I feel like RayGun needs to lighten up a little bit. But on the other hand, I get that she wants to protect her "brand."

Also, if someone wrote a musical about my lousy Olympic performance I don't think I'd be super pumped about it.

However, according to the Associated Press, the two sides have come to an agreement with the show changing its name to Breaking: The Musical, along with a new, very funny tagline: "A completely legal parody musical."

Oddly enough, the legal wrangling brought a lot of notoriety to what is otherwise a small show at a comedy club. Now, thanks to the RayGun's team's attempts to shut it down (can you say "Streisand effect?") the show will now have additional performances in Adelaide, Melbourne, and more in Sydney in the early part of next year.