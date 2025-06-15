Murray State's Dustin Mercer Couldn’t Stop Smiling After Loss At College World Series, For A Special Reason

Murray State is in baseball 'heaven', and a loss won't take the smile off their faces.

If you were wondering what makes the College World Series so captivating for the teams that are participating, look no further than Murray State's Dustin Mercer for the answer.

Just making it to Omaha is an accomplishment that should not go unnoticed, especially for a team like Murray State, which has defied the odds in its quest for a national championship.

While seven teams will leave Omaha without a championship trophy, or the incredible feeling of recording the final out to complete their story, sometimes just getting to ‘heaven’ is worth the heartache of defeat.

Having lost their opening round game to UCLA on Saturday, the Racers are one loss away from heading back to Kentucky and seeing their dreams of hoisting the trophy come to an end.

But, while they would love to continue playing past Monday afternoon, following their elimination game against Arkansas, nothing anybody can say will take away this moment for Murray State, which is living out a dream just being in Omaha.

This was the case during their postgame press conference on Saturday night, following the loss to UCLA that sent them to the loser's bracket.

Being In Baseball ‘Heaven’ Is Worth Heartache Of Losing

Taking the podium after the game, Murray State's Dustin Mercer had a smile on his face, which plenty of reporters noticed during the gathering. Why was he smiling? Because he was in baseball ‘heaven’, and no matter the outcome, he will always remember this experience.

"It’s baseball heaven here," Mercer said postgame. "I never felt famous before until I got here. Those kids don’t care whether I’m going to the big leagues or I’m done playing in two weeks. They just want to talk to me. That’s a really awesome experience."

On Monday afternoon, it could be the final time that Dustin Mercer steps onto the field with his teammates, who mentioned that his baseball career would end following the College World Series.

"I know we lost. That stings, but those kids are here to watch us. That’s super cool," Mercer recalled. "I’m just trying to keep that [smile] on my face and enjoy the ride."

And this is why we love college baseball, especially when it's being played in Omaha at the College World Series. The magical moments that these players feel when they step on to the field at Charles Schwab Stadium are ones they will remember for the rest of their lives.

Even though it could all come to an end Monday afternoon against Arkansas, don't count these Racers out just yet.

The magical ride could continue, knowing the resilience of this baseball team. For that reason alone, nothing compares to participating in the ‘Greatest Show On Dirt’.