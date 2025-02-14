Multiple People Shot Near Eagles Super Bowl Parade In Philadelphia

For the second consecutive year, celebrations at the Super Bowl champions' parade have been marred by a shooting.

Per several reports, including from Fox News, at least two people were shot around the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade on Friday. Philadelphia Police issued a statement to Fox News Digital confirming details of the incident.

"Authorities are investigating a double shooting that occurred on the highway near the 2300 block of Ben Franklin Parkway at approximately 2:35 p.m. Two women sustained gunshot wounds outside the parade footprint. The victims have been identified as a 27-year-old Hispanic female, who suffered a gunshot wound to her left leg, and a 20-year-old Asian female, who was shot in the upper left thigh. Both victims were transported by medics to Presbyterian Hospital, where they are currently listed in stable condition," the statement read.

"At this time, no crime scene has been located, and no weapon has been recovered. Police have not made any arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department."

Philadelphia Eagles Parade Marred By Shooting

While details are scarce, the Inquirer also said that the shooter was a man in an Eagles jersey, with the incident occurring after an argument.

Per the Inquirer, Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said the victims were in stable condition, and their relationship to the shooter and nature of the argument is unknown but it is unknown whether the women knew the shooter and what the argument was about.

The Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs was also disrupted by a shooting, which killed one person and injured 22 others, 11 of which were children.

Thankfully, this shooting doesn't seem nearly as serious as the Kansas City incident. Hopefully the two victims are able to make a quick, full recovery.