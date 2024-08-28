Muhammad Ali's Ex-Wife Is Going To Vote For Donald Trump

Some people still know her as Belinda Boyd because that was her name when she was born in 1950. But that's not exactly how most people know her now, because she married Muhammad Ali and changed her name to Khalilah Ali.

And, lately, people know her in a different way: She is the champ's ex-wife who is supporting and voting for Donald Trump.

Khalilah Ali Endorses Donald Trump

We know that Ali, 74, is voting for Trump in the 2024 election because she's been unapologetically vocal about it.

"I'm voting for Trump, I don't care what nobody believes, I don't care what nobody says, I don't care what you think, whatever," Ali said in a recent interview with YouTuber Shea Filling.

"I've studied what Trump wants to do. I've studied what Trump wants to make change. I saw what Trump has tried to do. And people who just want to be a hater, they don't get information.

"A guy asked me the other day, ‘Why? Why you voting for Trump?’ And I told him why. I gave him five reasons."

Ali was married to the former heavyweight champion of the world and perhaps one of sports' all-time greatest showmen, not to mention boxers. And something obviously rubbed off.

"I stand up and say what I believe in," Ali said. "You don't like it, I don't care. That's me. You got a problem with that, you got a problem with me."

Ali Is Proud MAGA

There's more.

"I wear my Trump hat every day," Ali said. "I don't care about what you think. Half my family are Democrats. Do I care? No. But we still family."

First, the idea that only half of Ali's family are Democrats is an upset in of itself. It suggests the other half could be voting with her for Trump on Nov. 5.

Secondly, the Ali (nee Boyd) family probably isn't your typical Trump-supporting group.

Khalilah Ali was reared within the Nation of Islam. Her father was an officer in the Fruit of Islam for the Honorable Elijah Muhammad. The FOI was the paramilitary security arm for the Nation of Islam.

History With Muhammad Ali

She first met Ali as a 10-year-old girl. And years later, when she was 17 years old, she was wed to him as part of an arranged marriage.

It was her first marriage and one that lasted nearly a decade but ended in divorce in January of 1977. During that tumultuous decade, the Alis were atop the boxing world, then nearly out of the sport when Muhammad Ali was stripped of his title for refusing to serve in the American armed forces when he was drafted.

Ali was present for the Rumble in the Jungle when her husband knocked out George Foreman to reclaim the heavyweight title. She has said she was also there when Ali introduced Veronica Porche, then his mistress, as his wife during a meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos after his so-called "Thrilla in Manila."

So, yeah, quite an interesting life.

The Alis had four children – Maryum, twins Jamillah and Rasheda, and Muhammad Ali Jr.

People Voting Their Conscience

So what does all this background mean, other than it being well-researched journalism?

It shows that in this coming election, a number of people are doing their own thing regardless of any possible backlash.

Look, Donald Trump was recently endorsed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Tulsi Gabbard also endorsed former President Trump. Both were longtime Democrats.

Rappers have endorsed Trump. Dennis Rodman backs Trump. Hulk Hogan endorsed Trump. Even Antonio Brown has backed Trump, although we'll see how long that lasts.

Big Names From NFL Going Trump

Recently, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew and defensive end Maxx Crosby made it plain they back Trump. Even Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, liked an Instagram post of the Trump platform and then doubled down on the move when she caught hell for it.

And this works both ways.

Steve Kerr spoke at the Democrat convention. There are numerous RINOS who are voicing their support for Vice President Kamala Harris. This includes 200 former Bush, Cheney, McCain, and Romney minions.

And Magic Johnson thought the Obama speech on behalf of Harris was historic.

Every citizen gets a vote. But some folks will surprise you.