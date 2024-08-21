Magic Johnson Thinks Obama Speeches At DNC Were Best In Country's History

That Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players in NBA history is a claim very few would refute because he was basically the show behind the Los Angeles Lakers Showtime championship teams of the 1980s.

So, as one of the greats, one would expect Magic would know greatness elsewhere when he sees it.

Except, it is now obvious, when it comes to political speeches.

Magic Johnson Becomes Speech Historian

Johnson, 65, apparently watched intently Tuesday night when President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama gave speeches at the Democratic National Convention.

Magic loved the speeches. Like, really loved the speeches. Like, thought the speeches were the best in the entire history of the United States.

"Former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama gave the best political speeches in history of our country," Magic posted on X.

"The powerful couple talked about working class families, family values, and moving the country forward - together. They were powerful, intelligent, compassionate, and sealed with integrity."

I'm not making this stuff up. Here's his post:

Better Than Lincoln, Kennedy, King?

Where to begin here?

Let's agree that the standard for "best political speeches" in the history of the United States of America is quite high.

To make this claim, speech historian Magic would have to reach back nearly 250 years for comparison.

I'm absolutely certain speech historian Magic was able to do this in the mere minutes between the end of the Obama speeches and when he posted his opinion on X. He's thoughtful and thorough like that.

So let's see if I agree. Give me the appropriate time to consider ... no.

Gettysburg Address Is The Best

The Gettysburg Address is my No. 1 speech in American political history. Any high school student of past generations – the current kids are, well, different – could recite the opening line of this speech over a century after it was delivered. So you know it was amazing.

"Fourscore and seven years ago our fathers brought forth, upon this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal," President Abraham Lincoln said.

Lincoln memorialized the American ideals of equality and liberty in the founding of the nation. He spoke for two minutes. And it is the Mount Everest of great American oratory that, according to speech historian Magic, the Obamas eclipsed Tuesday evening.

That's not all.

What About ‘Ask Not?’

There's President John F. Kennedy's "Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country" inaugural speech in 1961.

Speech historian Magic was only two-years-old at the time, but I'm certain he's read the transcript of that speech.

And there are others.

In 1987, the same year the Lakers won their fourth of five NBA championships with speech historian Magic leading the team, Ronald Reagan traveled to Berlin and delivered his famous "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall" speech.

Two years later, the Berlin Wall came down.

Patrick Henry delivered the "Give me liberty or give me death" speech in 1775.

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King delivered the "I have a dream" speech in 1963.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt told the nation "the only thing we have to fear is fear itself" in the midst of the Great Depression and an entire generation was motivated to defeat Nazi fascism and Japanese imperialism in his "date that will live in infamy" speech.

Michelle Obama Wants Hope

So what about the Obama speeches was it that captivated speech historian Magic so as to decide their speeches were the best since the nation's founding?

Well, Michelle Obama's speech was nostalgic for the return of hope.

"Something magical is in the air, isn't it?" Mrs. Obama asked rhetorically. "You know, we're feeling it in this arena but it's spreading all across this country we love – a familiar feeling that's been buried too deep for far too long.

"You know what I'm talking about. It's the contagious power of hope. The anticipation. The energy. The exhilaration of once again being on the cusp of a brighter day …

"America, hope is making a comeback."

Mrs. Obama didn't mention that hope has been absent for a while as President Joe Biden's administration, of which Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is the vice president, has been in charge for nearly four years.

So hope has been in hiding as the people the Obamas are endorsing have been running the country.

Obama: Joe Biden Was 'Outstanding'

President Obama's speech was at times more ominous. It warned that if former President Donald Trump is re-elected by a party focused on "a cult of personality," the country is doomed.

President Obama issued stark warnings that a second President Trump term would pose existential risks for American democracy.

"Donald Trump sees power as nothing more than a means to his ends," President Obama warned.

And that, of course, overlooks the fact that from January 2017 to January 2021, Trump was the president. And American democracy did not collapse. It actually thrived.

President Obama's speech reminded everyone how little space there has been between the Obama presidency and the Joe Biden presidency. Obama apparently loved the last nearly four years.

"History will remember Joe Biden as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger," Obama said.

The speech overlooked the fact Biden inherited a country not at war in a world generally not as hostile as it is now. And it overlooked the fact Obama himself was among those who urged Biden to suddenly quit his re-election campaign.

Facts matter. And it's unclear if speech historian Magic considered that in proclaiming the twin Obama speeches "the best" in American history.