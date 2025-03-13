Mrs. Fields Cookie Wins New Jersey Devils' Dessert Race In Upset For The Ages

One of the greatest upsets in sports happened this week, and it involved an anthropomorphic cartoon cookie pulling off a miracle between whistles at a New Jersey Devils game.

I wasn't hip to this (which is wild because I love a good food/president race between innings or during timeouts) and it turns out that the New Jersey Devils host a dessert race at their home games.

The race takes place on the Prudential Center jumbotron and features a swirled ice cream cone, an Auntie Anne's pretzel (which I'd argue is not a dessert, but they didn't ask me), and a Mrs. Fields cookie, with each competitor representing a different section of the arena.

Now, going into Tuesday night's race — which occurred during a stoppage in the Devils 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets — Mrs. Fields was 0-29. Talk about about being snakebit. I'm not sure if she was playing hurt this season or was maybe dealing with some chip inflammation.

Whatever the case, Twist and Auntie Anne had split the season series 16-13, but it turns out that for Mrs. Fields, the 30th time was the charm.

After stumbling early, Mrs. Fields — showing a level of grit and determination that could bring a tear to your eye — persevered, and after Twist went down hard (no word on his injury status as of yet), she took the lead and never looked back.

The atmosphere at the Rock when she crossed the strip was electrifying.

You love to see good things happen to good cookies.

This moment really hit home with the fans, and many were in their feels after seeing Mrs. Fields pull off the (dessert race) upset of the millennium.

I haven't been this inspired by a cookie since Jerry Seinfeld told us to "look to the cookie."

Take a note from Mrs. Fields, never give up on your dreams.

Maybe someone better than you will fall and eat a plate of s--t, and then you can just take advantage of that and win.