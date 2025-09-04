Move Over Cold Tubs: TCU Built a Freakin’ Snow Room

There's snow on the ground in the Fort Worth area, but for once it's not bringing the city to its knees. That's because every inch of it is safely tucked away inside the TCU Horned Frogs' new, college football-first, snow room.

Yes. A room full of snow.

The Horned Frogs — who welcomed Bill Belichick to the college football ranks this week by destroying his UNC Tar Heels — unveiled massive renovations to the team's locker room facilities. Approximately $50 million was invested in these upgrades, which include the snow recovery room.

It's exactly what it sounds like: a room full of snow set at a frigid 12 degrees that you sit in to recover after a hard workout.

I get the idea. Cold plunges are all the rage, so instead of filling a bunch of tubs with icy water, why not freeze it and spread it around the room?

Well, I can't think of a reason, and apparently, neither could TCU, so they went ahead and did it.

Now, I grew up where it could get cold, and not once did I ever come home from high school hockey practice, look out at snow blowing in the backyard, and say, "I should probably go sit in that."

But maybe that's why my hockey career ended in high school and I didn't go on to play in the collegiate ranks (thought I was a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League all-star my senior year; led the team in assists).

Something tells me that this snow room could cause a few problems, though. I don't think a bunch of dudes in their early 20s is capable of sitting in a room full of snow without at some point winging some snowballs at each other.

It's just nature; an instinct. If your buddy is sitting there not paying attention, men are wired to hit him in the back of the head with a snowball.

But if the Horned Frogs end up being better conditioned than everyone else, expect to see snow rooms getting installed across college football.