Former Motorcycle Gang Member And Reformed Convict Plays His Way Into The Open Championship

It's only March, but we may already have our wildest golf story of the year with Ryan Peake punching his ticket into The Open at Royal Portrush.

Peake erased a four-shot deficit to win the New Zealand Open on Sunday, earning a spot in The Open. While just about every player who qualifies for a major championship has something unique about them, Peake's situation is about as different as they come.

The 31-year-old used to be a member of the outlawed Australian motorcycle gang called The Rebels and was sentenced to five years in prison for his part in a serious assault at the age of 21. So, a decade ago, Peake was sitting in a prison cell, and now, if cleared to travel abroad, will compete for the Claret Jug against the best golfers in the world.

While Peake earned a life-changing win, the circumstances for the tournament itself add another ridiculous chapter to the story.

Given his not-so-stellar past, Peake only arrived to New Zealand on Tuesday, two days before the opening round, as his entry into the country was held up by immigration officials. After managing to hang around and give himself a chance to do something truly special in the final round, he carded a 66 on Sunday to win the tournament at 23-under.

While he was in prison, Peake was contacted by golf coach Ritchie Smith, who asked if he had any interest in giving the professional golf life another go. He was hesitant at first, but Peake eventually agreed and has been building his career before the biggest moment so far in New Zealand.

"I’ve just changed my life. This is what I do. I want to be here and just play golf. The story is what it is, but I’m just out here playing golf," Peake said after his win. "I always knew I could do it, it was just a matter of time when I was going to do it. From this morning when I woke up four shots behind, to chase down a win. I've never been in a final group to now being a member of the Asian Tour. It's one hell of a story. One hell of a moment."

One hell of a story indeed.

Peake, ranked 1,215 in the world before the victory, will be in the field for the 153rd playing of The Open in July.