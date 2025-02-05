MotoGP Champ Jorge Martin Injured In Scary Crash During Testing

The 2025 motorsports calendar is getting underway with the 24 Hours of Daytona a couple of weeks ago and a bunch of series getting underway over the next few weeks, but one series I want to watch more of in 2025 is MotoGP.

I've dabbled in MotoGP over the years, and it is unbelievably exciting to watch, but it also makes me incredibly nervous.

The crashes are often horrific to the point where I'm like, "Maybe we should put a stop to this."

Alright, maybe not that far, but a highside crash on a MotoGP bike is a bad day at the office and, unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to reigning series champ Jorge Martin.

The 27-year-old won last year's championship riding for Ducati, but ahead of the 2025 season, he has switched over to Aprilla.

So, to get acclimated, Martin was doing some testing at Malaysia's Sepang Circuit, and it was there that he had a brutal highside.

And if you're not familiar with that term, it's pretty much what it sounds like…

That is terrifying.

Martins hit hard, but there was some good news and some bad news.

The good news, per the Associated Press, was that the initial scans revealed that he hadn't suffered a head injury.

The bad news was that he suffered fractures in one of his hands and one of his feet.

Unsurprisingly, Martin has been ruled out of the rest of the three-day test in Malaysia and is headed back to his native Spain where he will undergo surgery.

There's another bit of bad news that has to do with the timing of the injuries: the MotoGP season is just around the corner.

The first race weekend of the 2025 season will run from February 28 to March 2 and will take place at Chang International Circuit in Thailand.