Mother And Son Survive Run-In With Notoriously Violent Birds in Australia | WATCH

The cassowary is infamous for being one of the few species of birds that have killed people.

A mother and son in Australia had a close call with one of the most dangerous birds on the face of the planet, and they not only lived to talk about it, they caught the encounter on their Ring doorbell (which is great because now they're alive and getting some internet clout. Good stuff).

According to The New York Post, the mother and son were in Mission Beach, Queensland, when they had a run-in with a pair of cassowaries.

Prepare not to sleep for a few nights if you don't know what a cassowary is.

The cassowary is regarded as one of the most dangerous birds on the planet. This is because they can deliver brutal kicks with their legs, which happen to have sharp claws on the end of them, and are infamous for being one of the few species of birds on Earth that have killed people.

And of course, you find them in Australia, because what animal doesn't try to kill you there? I think even koalas would do it if given half a chance.

As you can see in the video of the mom and son thankfully getting away and inside from these birds with blenders for feet, they're big.

That appeared to be one full-grown bird along with a younger one, but who cares? That doesn't change that the mother-son duo just lived out one of my greatest nightmares.

I'm not a bird guy. Never have, never will.

I mean, I'm the kind of guy who would cross to the other side of the street if I saw a parakeet coming. When I got my high school yearbook photo taken, the photographer had a giant parrot that he kept in the studio, and I think you can see the fear in my eyes in that photo.

So, no, I don't mess with murderous birds (which is what we should really be calling cassowaries), and I'm glad to hear these two nice folks from Down Under are okay after that encounter.