Most Consequential Question Aaron Rodgers Faces In 2024 May Have Zero To Do With NFL

The looming 2024 NFL season is going to be one filled with consequential questions for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

And how he answers will determine the direction of the remainder of his career, this New York Jets season, the NFL playoffs, and the look of the AFC East and perhaps the Super Bowl.

Oh, yeah, and how he answers another question may help determine the direction of the country.

Who Does Rodgers Support Now?

So, weighty stuff.

Let's begin with the most weighty.

Rodgers in the coming days – perhaps this week but definitely by next week – will be asked to give his opinion on the United States presidential elections now that his friend Robert F. Kenney Jr. has suspended his campaign and endorsed former president Donald J. Trump.

The reason this is going to come up is Rodgers was actually considered a candidate to be RFK Jr.'s running mate. To hear Rodgers describe it, he was approached by Kennedy Jr. about being the VP before declining the invitation.

"I said, ‘Are you serious? I’m a fucking football player,’ Rodgers said in May. "But I love this country, and I’d love to be a part of, you know, bringing it back to what she used to be."

Rodgers eventually opted to chase another MVP rather than take a stab at VP.

Which leaves the obvious question: Who will Rodgers vote for now?

Hard To Imagine Rodgers For Harris

Will he follow his friend's counsel to back Trump? Or will he go with Kamala Harris, or simply stay home on election day altogether.

One has to assume not voting won't be an option for Rodgers when he's had such strong opinions on the election and practically everything else.

And Rodgers would have to be really imaginative to explain he's voting for Harris based on his desire to make America "what she used to be," which sounds a lot like making America great again.

So we await word from Rodgers. My guess is he'll think about it a long time and then say something slightly ambiguous about the topic on social media. Then reporters will ask about that, and he'll give a full explanation on what he's thinking.

And why does what Aaron Rodgers thinks and does matter in the upcoming election? After all, he only has one vote, if he uses it.

Reasons Rodgers Decision Matters

OutKick.com founder Clay Travis explained on our site how massive the move of RFK Jr. away from the democrats and even away from his own independent run toward Trump is for the overall election.

But does Rodgers' next move matter?

It does because Rodgers could immediately personify the typical RFK Jr. voter once he voices his direction.

If Rodgers follows his friend and goes with Trump, it would signal to other RFK Jr. voters to do similarly – including those in battleground Wisconsin, where Rodgers won four MVPs and a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

If, on the other hand, Rodgers says he's either not voting or going with Harris, that would be like a 90-yard bomb delivered for Harris and against Trump.

It would say that one of RFK Jr.'s most staunch and conspicuous supporters so disagreed with Trump that he couldn't follow his friend into the Trump tent.

Decision May Trump Rodgers Performance

And in an election where the outcome could be decided by hundreds of votes here and there, the next move by Rodgers could have an impact.

Now, if you're asking what does this have to do with the NFL? Rodgers will get to that, folks.

He hasn't played all preseason so his first game back will be the regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9. – only two days short of a year since he ruptured his left Achilles last season.

So the other big questions he faces are, can he last more than four plays this year at age 41 in December? Can he regain his old form? Can he lead the Jets to any sort of relevance, much less an AFC playoff berth?

How Rodgers answers those questions is huge because jobs are at stake, the direction of the NFL season is at stake. How he answers the question on his vote – well, lives are at stake, and the direction of the country is at stake.