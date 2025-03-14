Morgan Wallen Enjoyed Watching His Tennessee Vols, But Longhorns Mascot Got A Little Too Close For Bodyguard

NASHVILLE - It was a nice start for the Tennessee basketball team on Friday at the SEC Tournament, with Knoxville native Morgan Wallen watching from courtside. But, the Texas Longhorns mascot was close to being dealt with by a security guard watching over the popular country music star.

While the Vols led from start to finish inside a jam-packed Bridgestone Arena, it was Morgan Wallen who was grabbing the attention of fans as his favorite college team was taking care of business on the court.

Known for his love of Tennessee athletics, having grown up a few miles away from the campus in Knoxville, it wasn't surprising to see Wallen cheering on his Vols in Nashville on Friday. Now, while he was enjoying the game with a few friends, it was his massive bodyguard who I kept my eye on as fans started yelling Wallen's name from the stands behind him.

A pair of fans actually thought it was a good idea to come from behind him and try to snag a photo with Morgan, with his security literally sitting right behind him. Unfortunately for the two guys hoping for a quick picture, Wallen's protection was quick to notice and stuck his arm out like an offensive lineman protecting his quarterback, sending them back where they came from.

Morgan Wallen's Bodyguard Was Not Somebody To Mess With

Then, it was the Texas Longhorns mascot that wanted to get in on the fun with Morgan Wallen, taking a seat next to the country star and his buddy.

While the mascot was successful at securing a seat for a few seconds, I had my eyes trained on that bodyguard who was not someone I'd mess with, even if the liquid courage was taking over.

Luckily for the person inside the Longhorn outfit, he wasn't the victim of a pancake block, but there was a moment when I thought things could get dicey.

The funny moment between all of them quickly came to an end after exchanging some hats, while ‘Bevo’ knew not to touch Wallen, as I was certainly praying for his well-being during the entertaining moment.

Not wanting to be hounded by folks, Morgan left at the under-four timeout, with Tennessee in control of the game. Now, we wait to see if the country star will return on Saturday to watch the Vols play Auburn in the semifinals.