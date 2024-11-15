Mookie Betts Issues Ominous Forecast To MLB Players Chasing A Title: 'Y'all Gotta Wait The Next Seven Years'

Mookie Betts sure knows how to play mind games.

At the MLB Awards last night (which were held in Las Vegas, NV), the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar was accepting his All MLB outfield award in front of a packed house. Some of the players in attendance have not yet won a World Series, while Betts has won three (2018, 2020, and 2024 ). When he got on stage, Chris Young asked what Betts' advice would be to younger players wanting to get to the top of the MLB mountain themselves.

His answer, while refreshingly honest and punchy, forecasted a dark future for any team not wearing Dodger blue.

"I would say y'all just gotta wait the next seven years. After that, then y'all can win. But right now, nah. You just gotta wait," the Dodgers star quipped .

Betts has seven years left on his contract with Los Angeles, hence the very specific length of time he referenced. Even though that might seem like a hyperbolic statement, Betts’ demeanor showed that he was serious.

And in all honesty, he is on a team that could wreak havoc on the MLB for the next seven years - and beyond.

Boasting the likes of Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez, and a slew of other talented players, Los Angeles is going to be a force to be reckoned with for the rest of Mookie’s contract. While not every player will be there for that entire stretch, the Dodgers are never shy about opening up their wallets to build a formidable roster.

You might think Betts is being facetious, but he’s not. Buckle up MLB fans, it could be a long seven years for everyone not living in SoCal.