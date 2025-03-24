Mookie Betts Says He's 'Scared To Eat' As He Battles Illness Doctors Can't Seem To Figure Out

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts did not suit up against the Chicago Cubs during their two-game series in Tokyo last week due to an illness. Days later, he's still battling the same illness, and it doesn't sound like it's not getting any better at all.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared in Tokyo that Betts, who is listed at 180 pounds, had lost close to 15 pounds. While speaking with the media on Sunday, Betts said he now weighs closer to 150 pounds given the fact that every time he eats something he vomits.

"You weigh yourself and you weigh 150 pounds. Before I left spring, I was 175 (pounds). It's hard to just not eat. ... My body is just kind of eating itself. Literally every time I fuel my body I throw up, and I don't know what to do about it. I'm scared to eat, I don't really know what to do" Betts explained.

Not being able to keep any food in your system for what sounds like well over a week now is an incredibly tough situation, for anyone, let alone a professional athlete, but what makes Betts' situation even more troubling is that doctors can't seem to figure out what it is that is wrong with him.

"My vitals, everything has come back clean. Blood tests, everything has come back really really clean and healthy, Betts said when asked if doctors have diagnosed his illness. "I guess it's just something with my stomach being really aggravated, so I've just started some new medicine now to try and calm my stomach down."

Betts went on to say that he would have played for the Dodgers in their spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday if he had been able to keep food down before the first pitch.

Understandably, Betts is frustrated about the situation.

"I just want to play, man. I'm tired of sitting, and tired of throwing up. I just want to play," Betts said.

The Dodgers host the Detroit Tigers on March 27 in their first regular season States-side following their two-game sweep of the Cubs in Japan.