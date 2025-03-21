Montreal's Brendan Gallagher Has Incredible Heart-Warming Moment With Fan On Social Media

Some tragic news from one member of the Montreal Canadiens led to a touching moment with a fan and what is sure to be an emotional jersey swap next month.

On Thursday, Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher announced that his mother, Della, had passed away after a battle with brain cancer.

According to the Lethbridge Herald, Gallagher's mother's death occurred earlier this month while the Habs were on the road in Calgary.

She had been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in 2021 and was originally given only six to eighteen months to live.

She was a fighter, for sure, and it's no surprise that that's where some of Gallagher's signature grittiness comes from.

"Really proud of her and her fight and her courage and everything she taught," Gallagher told reporters. "Everything I am is from her, so it’s a special relationship.

"She’ll be missed, but she’s with us every day, and there won’t be a day that I don’t think of her."

After news broke, a fan reached out to Gallagher on X and made an incredible offer.

The NHL still produces Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, but back in 2022, players still wore them on the ice for warmups, and were then auctioned off to raise money for charity.

That year, Lucie Lachance purchased Gallagher's jersey. Each sweater featured a tag that reads, "I fight for…" and on it, Gallagher wrote, Mom.

Lachance reached out to Gallagher to offer him the jersey.

What a gesture, and as you can see, Gallagher appreciated it a great deal.

April 16 is the Canadiens' season finale and that night they'll take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

From the sound of it, after the game, Lachance will get to give Gallagher his former sweater while he gives her his game-worn jersey.

There's no doubt about it, that will be quite the emotional scene at the Bell Centre.