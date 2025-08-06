Montreal Rookie Ivan Demidov Continues To Win Over Habs Fans By Naming His Dog After Celine Dion

There's a lot of buzz around Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov and, if you can believe that, Habs fans were even more fired up after they learned that he named his dog after one of the most famous people to ever come out of Quebec, singer Celine Dion.

The burgeoning star played a couple of regular-season games with the Canadiens and then suited up for them in their series against the Washington Capitals, which they lost in five games.

But, even making it to the playoffs was a bit of a surprise, so the fans up there are buzzing, and Demidov is a big reason for that.

Fans tracked his flight and showed up at the airport to welcome him to Canada. They love this kid, and now, they love him even more after he named his dog after the legendary "My Heart Will Go On" singer.

Now that is how you win over the fans… even after you've already won them over.

It's actually pretty fitting, because Celine Dion was the one who announced that the Canadiens were selecting Demidov with the 5th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Demidov has a few seasons' worth of KHL experience, and when he came over to North America, he delivered. He had two points in his pair of regular-season games and two more in his five postseason appearances (which seems low, but remember, that was against the top-seeded Capitals).

It's a small sample size, sure, but they have to like what they saw.

It's an exciting time to be a Canadiens fan. They're coming off a season in which defenseman Lane Hutson topped a talented rookie class to win the Calder Trophy, and if Demidov is as good as people think he can be, there's a very real chance that the Canadiens could have back-to-back Calder winners on their roster.