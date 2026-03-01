Montreal Expos Parody Account Makes Absurd Joke About Ayatollah Khamenei

The Montreal Expos had to change plans because of the death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei. At least, that’s what its parody account says.

The Canadian MLB franchise was discontinued after the 2004 season, but a fan has taken it upon themselves to continue tweeting as if the team still exists. According to X , it also posts random highlights from the team’s past to keep the memory of the club alive.

And sometimes, the account ventures into current world events with an unexpectedly dark — albeit humorous — twist.

On Saturday, Khamenei was killed in his compound thanks to joint air and missile strike efforts from the United States and Israel. It serves as the end of one of the most tyrannical regimes in the Middle East — and the world — in the past three decades.

It also threw a wrench in the plans of the Expos. Well, sort of.

The fan who runs this account said that the death of Khamenei made the team’s "special event" for a weekend in April null.

Does this cross a line? Maybe. But seriously, how can you not appreciate the creativity? It would take me hours to think of something like that.

I know there’s an element of gallows humor, and I typically don’t like that, but there’s something about utilizing the nostalgia of a baseball franchise that makes this too good to not chuckle at.

You could say the crossover of sports and geopolitical events was the bomb.