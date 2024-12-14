Football's Best Kept Secret Puts Up Insane Stats, Rips Off Wild Run: WATCH

Montana State QB Tommy Mellott continues to be college football's best kept secret.

While Mellott might be a familiar name among diehard FCS fans and people in Montana, he definitely doesn't have the same name recognition as stars at the FBS level.

It's understandable. The FCS is a lower division of college football that lacks proper attention due to not having a national state until the postseason.

However, that doesn't change the fact Tommy Mellott is a freak of nature, and it's time for us to give him the attention he deserves.

Montana State QB Tommy Mellott is a cheat code.

I woke up Saturday morning to see if Montana State had advanced in the FCS playoffs, and was happy to see the Bobcats move to the semifinals after crushing Idaho 52-19. Yes, the team won a quarterfinal game - something that should be close, in theory - by a staggering 33 points.

Mellott also ripped off a run that will have you thinking he was playing a video game. Give the play a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

With the Bobcats sitting at 14-0 and two wins away from winning a national title, I decided to give Mellott's stats on the season a bit of a closer look.

They're downright outrageous:

28 passing touchdowns

Just two interceptions

2,454 passing yards

Completing 70.4% of his passes

12 rushing touchdowns

790 rushing yards

The senior passer is almost never not the most athletic man on the field, and the fact he's a quarterback is simply awesome.

I spoke to a coach at a major D1 program a few weeks ago about Mellott, and asked how many big programs he could get on the field for. The answer? All of them. One way or another, there's not a team in America he couldn't play for because he's that athletic. If it wouldn't be at QB, then it would be at a different position.

Watching his highlights is what college football is all about. Mellott is out here putting up monster numbers every time he takes the field and most fans have no idea he even exists.

As someone who used to live in Bozeman and attended MSU before returning to Wisconsin, I say with all seriousness I hope the Bobcats keep rolling and Mellott gets the respect he deserves. There's no doubt he's earned it many times over.