Powerhouse Football Team Drops Incredible Hype Video For Legendary Rivalry Game

Montana State brought its fastball for the team's Brawl of the Wild hype video.

The Bobcats will take the field Saturday against the Montana Grizzlies in the latest installment of one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports.

Fans of the Bobcats and Grizzlies hate each other. They're the only two major schools in the state, and both are FCS powerhouses.

The bitterness runs deep between the fans, and once a year, they come together on the gridiron to earn bragging rights for a year.

If you're going to play in a monster college football game, then you need a great hype video to get the fans juiced up.

Well, the Bobcats brought their A-game with a hype video featuring Journey's classic hit song "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)."

Smash the play button below, and then hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That video goes insanely hard. That's one of the best hype videos I've seen all season long, and I'm not at all surprised that it's for the Brawl of the Wild.

The 11-0 Bobcats battling it out with the 8-3 Grizzlies is exactly what fans want to see in the final game of the regular season, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

MSU is looking to go undefeated. Montana is looking to play spoiler and improve their position for the FCS playoffs.

This is what it's all about, and do not sleep on the Brawl of the Wild simply because it's FCS action. As someone who used to live in Bozeman, I can tell you that the environment will be nuts Saturday and the city and Bobcat Stadium will be rocking.

You can catch the game at 2:00 EST on ESPN+. It should be one of the best of the weekend. Let me know your thoughts on the Brawl of the Wild at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.