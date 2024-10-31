College Football Game Features Astronomical Ticket Prices, Most Fans Don't Even Know It's Happening

Tickets to the Montana State/Montana game might put your jaw on the floor.

The Brawl of the Wild is one of the best rivalries in all of sports, and people in Montana take it very seriously. It's viewed with the same venom as Michigan/Ohio State, Alabama/Auburn and any other major rivalry at the FBS level.

However, the game gets very little national attention because both programs are in the FCS. While there might not be much national press, people hoping to attend better get ready to spend a ton of money.

Montana State/Montana Brawl of the Wild tickets are shockingly expensive

Montana State (8-0) is currently ranked second in the FCS and Montana (6-2) is ranked eighth. It's going to be a clash of the titans when the Bobcats and Grizzlies meet in Bozeman on November 23rd.

The cheapest tickets on SeatGeek as of publication are standing room only, and are selling for $332 with fees included.

The most expensive tickets available are going for just under $1,500. The median price appears to be around $500. That's a lot of money for an FCS game, but it goes to show just how seriously people in Montana take the Brawl of the Wild.

It's also a great example of supply and demand. Bobcat Stadium only seats 20,767 people. While that's not bad for the FCS, it's not nearly enough to meet the demand for tickets to the Bobcats/Grizzlies game.

Prices skyrocket when there's high demand and limited supply, and that‘s what’s happening with the Brawl of the Wild on November 23.

As I've written about before, I spent a year at Montana State in Bozeman before returning to Wisconsin. It's an awesome campus and football game, while not as great as Wisconsin games, are still a ton of fun. I have no doubt Bozeman will be rocking on November 23rd, and it will come at a high price for people attending.