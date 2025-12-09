College Football Powerhouse Makes Odd Decision After Heated Physical Altercation Involving Coach: WATCH

Montana State star running back Julius Davis will be on the field Friday in the FCS playoffs after a wild moment unfolded over the weekend.

Davis is one of the best players in the FCS, and he's a major part of the Bobcats. The former Wisconsin RB will have to play at a very high level down the stretch in order for MSU to win the FCS national title.

That's why there was some serious concern over the weekend when Davis got into a heated altercation with head coach Brent Vigen following a win over Yale in the playoffs. It certainly appeared in the video that the altercation turned physical as Davis pushed his head coach. The two then engaged in a lengthy verbal exchange.

You can check out the crazy moment for the FCS powerhouse below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Montana State coach and star RB explains physical altercation caught on camera.

Julius Davis took to Instagram to clear the situation up, and claimed it was all just a huge misunderstanding.

The MSU star wrote the following, in part, over the weekend when explaining his altercation with Vigen:

"ESPN misconstrued a moment in our previous game, I was not smack talking the Yale players i actually was dapping up a former teammate of mine from Wisconsin. I want to sincerely apologize to my teammate and my coach for my actions. In the heat of the moment, I let my emotions get the best of me and reacted in a way that was unacceptable. Arguing the way I did was wrong, and I take full responsibility for it. Coach Vigen and I already talked, no one outside of this team understands our relationship and how much respect I have for him. I also understand that my reaction was seen by many, and I’m truly sorry for the example it set. I hold myself, my team, my coaches, and the game itself to a high standard, and I didn’t reflect that in my behavior.

You can read Davis' full statement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, if a player shoves/hits a coach, how do we think that should be handled? Perhaps a punishment of some kind so that the coach makes it clear what lines can't be crossed. You might think that, but Vigen has national title hopes to pursue. He announced in his weekly press conference that Davis would not face punishment over the altercation.

"No, I think we're settled on that. I feel good about where we're at. We had a good conversation shortly thereafter. I know he made a real sincere post and had a lot of heartfelt things to say and we'll move forward," Vigen announced Monday when talking about if there will be serious repercussions, according to SWX Local Sports.

The leader of the Bobcats further added, "In the moment following that game, it was apparent that our two teams were interacting more than we needed to. And, you know in that moment I wanted to protect Julius Davis in particular. He was in a situation that I didn't feel was great for him, and I wanted to get him out of that situation."

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

At the end of the day, it's Vigen's program and he can do whatever he wants. The Bobcats are three wins away from hoisting up a national title trophy. He clearly has his eyes on the prize, and to be fair, nobody outside of Davis and Vigen knows the state of their relationship.

Having said that, if a walk-on pushed their coach and then proceeded to argue on-camera for several minutes, does anyone think for a moment he'd be suiting up for the next game?

If you think he would, then I have a great oceanfront property in Nebraska with your name on it. The reality is that Montana State needs Davis on the field in order to keep winning.

Montana State plays Stephen F. Austin in the FCS quarterfinals on Friday, and with Davis on the field, they should be in a great position to advance to the semifinals. What do you think of Vigen's decision? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.