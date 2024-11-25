College Football Powerhouse Releases Savage Video After Blowout Rivalry Win: WATCH

The Montana State Bobcats were feeling themselves after blowing out Montana.

The Bobcats blew out the Grizzlies 34-11 in the Brawl of the Wild this past weekend to finish the regular season 12-0. Not only did Montana State go undefeated, but the win helped the program lock up the top seed in the FCS playoffs.

The Bobcats are rolling, and the vibes were high after the game.

Montana State releases awesome video after beating Montana.

The Bobcats took to social media to twist the knife a bit after winning the historic rivalry game. The team tweeted a video of players smoking victory cigars set to Frank Sinatra's song "My Way."

One play even rocked a "FTG" (F*ck The Grizz) hat. It's a pretty epic video. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might know, the Brawl of the Wild is one of the biggest rivalry games in all of college football. MSU and Montana are the only major schools in the state of Montana, and there are no pro sports.

People ride and die with their respective teams, and once a year, they meet on the gridiron for bragging rights all year long.

It represents everything we love about college sports. The two teams met Saturday in Bozeman, and the Bobcats boat raced the Grizzlies right off the field to finish the season 12-0.

You simply love to see it.

As someone who used to live in Bozeman, I can tell you the city is on fire every single time MSU hosts the Brawl of the Wild. Saturday was no different. Now, it's time to figure out just how far the Bobcats can go in the FCS playoffs. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.