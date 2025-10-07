College Football Powerhouse Unveils Coolest Uniforms In America: PHOTOS

Montana is an FCS powerhouse and a member of the Big Sky conference.

The Montana Grizzlies might have the coolest uniforms in college football.

The Grizzlies are an FCS powerhouse and a member of the Big Sky. As one of two FCS programs in the state, the Grizz have a monster following.

Fans are just as passionate about Montana and Montana State as people in Alabama are about Alabama and Auburn.

In fact, the program is FCS football at its finest, and it has now added a little spice to its season.

Montana unveils epic throwback uniforms.

The Grizzlies unveiled some unbelievably cool throwback uniforms for fans Monday on Instagram. The uniforms honor the program's first national title in 1995, according to MontanaSports.com.

The Grizz will wear them this Saturday against Cal Poly for the school's homecoming game. Check out photos of the throwback unis below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, it's not a secret that I have deep ties to Montana State. I spent serious time in Bozeman, and the Bobcats will always hold a special place in my heart.

Yet, I get paid to call balls and strikes. I'm a truthful man, and the truth is that these uniforms from the Grizzlies are the coolest I've seen so far this season.

The copper jersey with white pants and yellow helmet is incredibly slick. I have no doubt Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula is going to be rocking this weekend when the team takes the field in the throwback uniforms.

Lastly, if you ever get a chance to attend The Brawl of the Wild between MSU and Montana, I suggest you jump at the opportunity. It's the greatest rivalry in the FCS. It's pure hatred for four quarters, and a great example of what college sports should be about. For now, just enjoy Montana's sick throwback threads. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.