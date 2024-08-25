Mondo Duplantis Has Set The Pole Vault World Record 10 Times, And He's Getting Really Rich Doing It

Mondo Duplantis is not only the best pole vaulter on the planet — he also might be a genius.

The Swedish-American track and field star broke his own pole vault world record Sunday at the Silesia Diamond League event in Poland. Duplantis scaled a height of 6.26 meters, surpassing the 6.25-meter record he set at the Paris Summer Olympics just three weeks ago.

This accomplishment marks the 10th time Duplantis has broken the pole vault world record in his career, and all have come since 2020.

Duplantis knows exactly what he's doing: getting rich.

See, track and field athletes receive a $100,000 bonus each time they break the world record. However, the caveat is that you only get the prize money one time at the meet you broke it at. So each meet, Duplantis raises the bar just 1 tiny centimeter. And each meet, he earns another $100,000.

After breaking the world record 10 times, he's now collected $1 million in bonuses over the past four years. And since he's only 24 years old, don't expect him to slow down anytime soon.

After his latest feat, Deplantis' girlfriend —Swedish model Desiré Inglander — posted her reaction on TikTok.

"10 WR and still counting," she wrote.

Duplantis won gold at both the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics and is already the favorite to do it again at the Los Angeles Games in 2028. No doubt he'll cash a few more $100,000 checks between now and then.