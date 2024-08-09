Pole Vaulter Mondo Duplantis Model Girlfriend Desiré Inglander Gets Some Gold Medal Time

Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis has had an incredible week in Paris, to say the least. The pole vaulter set a world record, won a gold medal, and introduced the world to his Swedish model girlfriend.

The winning has continued for the Louisiana native and girlfriend Desiré Inglander off the track. The two partied after his gold medal win into the next morning and have kept the good times rolling all week.

The celebration following the record-breaking pole vault thrust them into the spotlight as the new track & field power couple, and it's a title they've fully embraced.

With Duplantis' work complete, it was time for Inglander to take over.

The Olympian isn't the only talented one in this relationship. That's not lost on him. Inglander, while he was busy setting world records and finding her in the crowd, had the camera rolling.

She knew what was about to happen and Duplantis' biggest fan put on one hell of a performance too. One might even consider it gold medal worthy as her work racked up more than 138 million views on TikTok.

Mondo Duplantis and Desiré Inglander were born for this

After that kind of performance, now isn't the time to put the camera down. Inglander understands this and has been documenting the entire week, further cementing the two as the sport's new power couple.

Duplantis recognized the week his girlfriend has had and gave her some time with the gold medal on Thursday for what turned out to be another one of her viral videos.

She unnecessarily captioned it for the haters, "Not mine, I know😅."

I get that Inglander is new to the whole power couple thing. But rule number one is, don't listen to the haters. She is a star. The follower counts, the views, the Olympic run all confirm it.

Now is the time for Duplantis and his girlfriend to keep cranking out the content, ignore any hate, and turn that viral success into some cash. This is what an event like the Olympics is all about.

What a moment for these two. Track & field has a power couple with an unbelievable ability to dominate on and off the track.