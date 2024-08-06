Pole Vaulter Mondo Duplantis' Girlfriend Desiré Inglander Reacts To His Gold

Gold medal, and pole-vaulting world record holder, Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis is winning on and off the track.

After his performance this week where he set a new world record of 6.25m, American-born Duplantis ran to the crowd and embraced his Swedish model girlfriend Desiré Inglander who still can't believe what happened Monday night in Paris.

"..I guess we’ll never know🥇," Inglander wrote Tuesday on Instagram while celebrating Mondo's gold.

"My fkn baby," 24-year-old Mondo, a Lafayette, Louisiana native who competes for his mother's homeland, wrote back.

And just like that, track & field has an official power couple to send around the world to modeling assignments, red carpets, Hollywood movie premieres & sporting events where they'll look good on TV.

Now, you're probably saying, wait, he was already famous and already had a gold medal at the Tokyo COVID Games. That's true, but he didn't have an Olympics moment in Tokyo in 2021. He won gold in front of an empty stadium in Tokyo.

The most iconic image of Duplantis celebrating gold before Monday night was of the LSU product running through the empty stands pumping his fist.

Mondo Duplantis gets his Olympic moment after surviving the COVID era

Monday night couldn't have been any different in Paris.

"My boyfriend just broke the world record in the Olympics," Inglander wrote Monday night as Mondo broke his own record that he set in April.

Winning gold was the easy part. After that was secured, Duplantis made an attempt at the Olympic record of 6.10m, which he completed. That set the stage for the world-record attempt.

"The biggest dream since I was a kid was to break the world record at the Olympics," Duplantis said after his huge night. "I’ve been able to do it in front of the most ridiculous crowd I’ve ever competed in front of."

"It's one of those things that don't really feel real, such an out-of-body experience."

Now he's a star. His 23-year-old Swedish model girlfriend is a star and now it's time to cash in.

Buckle up. Pole vaulting just might get cool around the world.