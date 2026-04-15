MLB Umpire Brock Ballou Targeted in Violent Philadelphia Robbery, Assault

Brock Ballou still showed up and did his job days later.

MLB umpire Brock Ballou was assaulted during a street robbery in downtown Philadelphia last week, but it didn’t keep him off the field for long.

Ballou was walking along the 1600 block of Walnut Street around 7 p.m. Thursday when a suspect snatched his phone and took off. Instead of letting it go, Ballou chased him down and caught up near 16th and Walnut.

That’s when it turned into a fight. According to police and surveillance footage, the suspect turned and punched Ballou multiple times during the confrontation.

Both men went to the ground during the struggle, and Ballou struck his head on the pavement before the suspect fled the scene.

Investigators believe the same suspect was involved in another robbery about 30 minutes earlier at a 7-Eleven on Chestnut Street, where a store clerk was also assaulted while trying to intervene.

Authorities have not announced any arrests and continue to search for the suspect. Despite the incident, Ballou did not miss time.

MLB confirmed he worked his scheduled assignments during the Phillies series, including a game Sunday behind home plate.

Taking heat comes with the job for umpires, but this went well beyond the strike zone.

Ballou still showed up and did his job days later.

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