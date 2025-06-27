MLB Trying To Stop Tampa Bay Rays From Embarrassing The League In Playoff Games

Major League Baseball is stepping in to the disappointing stadium situation in Tampa. Yet again.

The Tampa Bay Rays are once again in playoff contention thanks to a remarkable ability to find low-cost talent and supplement it with one of baseball's best scouting and development systems. They're also playing their 2025 regular-season home games in the spring training facility of the New York Yankees.

And the league doesn't want playoff games – or worse, the World Series – broadcast out of a building with a 10,000-person capacity.

Not that Tropicana Field was much better, but at least it could host a major league-sized crowd. What a disaster.

Tampa Bay Rays Stadium Situation Continues To Be An Embarrassment

Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic reported this week that the league and the organization have already started discussions on getting the Rays into a different building for a potential playoff appearance.

Per Rosenthal, some, but not all, of the biggest issues with playing at Steinbrenner Field include "the need for the league to make thousands of tickets available to a variety of participants and stakeholders," along with "diminished gate receipts from playing in a smaller park, resulting in players' receiving reduced postseason shares," and "the challenges broadcast partners would face in attempting to pull off their typical postseason productions."

The league reportedly distributes around 7,500 tickets to the World Series to various groups. Players, umpires, friends and family of the visiting team, along with any number of advertising and media partners, high-dollar sponsors and the broadcasting network.

Some neutral-site possibilities could include Truist Park in Atlanta, or LoanDepot Park in Miami. Rosenthal reported that Rays players and front-office personnel aren't thrilled with giving away potential homefield advantage, or having to get family members to Atlanta or Miami. But they'd also lose out on revenue from ticket sales if the game is played at a smaller spring training facility.

It's no one's fault that Tropicana Field was effectively destroyed by a hurricane. But the Rays should have figured out a replacement a long, long time ago. Now their best chance for a new stadium is being sold, and potentially relocated. That can certainly be blamed on current ownership.

And what a letdown it would be for the Rays' first championship to come in the spring home of a division rival. Not to mention the embarrassment for MLB to have its biggest national showcase diminished. Hopefully it doesn't come to that.